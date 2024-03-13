Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $380.11. The stock had a trading volume of 426,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.82. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.