Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACHV. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACHV

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.