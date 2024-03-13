Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

