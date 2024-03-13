ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up to $10.13

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $11.00. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,075 shares.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 51,536 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter worth $134,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

