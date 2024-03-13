Aecon Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.75.

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.8 %

ARE stock opened at C$16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.31. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.