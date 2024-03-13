AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. AerCap has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $83.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

