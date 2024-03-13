AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 10.01% of AerCap worth $1,317,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

