AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.30

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.30 and last traded at $83.22, with a volume of 132735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Get AerCap alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AER

AerCap Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.