Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 7,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 89,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Specifically, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,872 shares of company stock worth $497,549. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $667.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $20,479,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

