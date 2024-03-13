Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Afya has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 288,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Afya by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Afya by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

