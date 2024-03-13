Agenus (AGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Insider Activity at Agenus

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Agenus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Agenus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agenus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Agenus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

