Agenus (AGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agenus Stock Performance
Shares of AGEN stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.
Insider Activity at Agenus
In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
