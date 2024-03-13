Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $166.67, but opened at $162.42. Airbnb shares last traded at $164.96, with a volume of 715,445 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,303,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,303,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,541 shares of company stock worth $180,055,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average is $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

