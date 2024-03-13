Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Albemarle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albemarle to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE:ALB opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.82. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

