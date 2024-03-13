Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.09

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.09 and last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 107361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

