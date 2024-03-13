Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 6,776,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,585,455. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

