Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,573,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.