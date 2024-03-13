Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16,618.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 830,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,733,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 129,502 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

