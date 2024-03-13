Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

