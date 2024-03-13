Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209,332 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $188,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.