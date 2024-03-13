Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $84.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.92, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.92.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,524 shares of company stock worth $13,854,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,699 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

