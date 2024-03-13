Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.09. 34,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.84 million, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.93. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$16.11 and a one year high of C$23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

