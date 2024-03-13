American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,168,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,059 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $242,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 85,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,482.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 61,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $243.26 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $245.29. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

