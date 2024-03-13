American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.89% of Paycom Software worth $295,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.