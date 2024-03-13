American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 935,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $185,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day moving average of $217.54.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

