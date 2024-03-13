American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 391.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $172,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

