American Century Companies Inc. Has $235.01 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Cintas worth $235,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $626.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $609.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.46. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

