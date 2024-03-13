American Century Companies Inc. Has $257.06 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 687,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $257,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

