American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 195,650 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.50% of Universal Health Services worth $214,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.