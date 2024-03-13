American Century Companies Inc. Sells 22,974 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.02% of Skyline Champion worth $184,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $160,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.