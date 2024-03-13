American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 25.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 521,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

