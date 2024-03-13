Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $48,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

AMP traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.63. 70,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,738. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.23 and a one year high of $419.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.04. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

