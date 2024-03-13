Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 81.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 410.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,058,000 after acquiring an additional 203,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

AMGN opened at $276.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

