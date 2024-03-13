AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.63

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 247425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

AMTD Digital Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

