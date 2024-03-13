Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.32.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.