Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMLX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.44 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,486 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5,980,997.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,751,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,259 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after buying an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 840,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

