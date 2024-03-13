Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2024 – NRG Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – NRG Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2024 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2024 – NRG Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2024 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2,317.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,686,761 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $59,850,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,072,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

