Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/6/2024 – NRG Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/1/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – NRG Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/26/2024 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/23/2024 – NRG Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2024 – NRG Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
NRG Energy Stock Up 3.1 %
NRG Energy stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.
Institutional Trading of NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.