Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price at $7.90

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYCB opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

