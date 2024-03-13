Analyzing Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -8.95% -27.55% -4.95% Upexi -22.63% -40.72% -18.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

3.4% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.54 -$80.90 million ($0.23) -4.61 Upexi $80.68 million 0.13 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ascend Wellness and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50 Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 159.43%. Upexi has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 149.95%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Upexi.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Upexi on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

