ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.21 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,254,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

