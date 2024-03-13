Ankr Price Hits $0.0555 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $555.13 million and approximately $147.09 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00024627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,893.89 or 1.00008419 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00185339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05618893 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $170,297,961.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

