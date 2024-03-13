Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 35,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $118,699.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,599.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

