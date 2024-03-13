Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $2.17 on Top Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00002991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 2.11404514 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 800 active market(s) with $855,649,954.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

