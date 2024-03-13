Ardor (ARDR) Tops One Day Volume of $19.67 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $143.86 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00074449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00018685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

