Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ariadne Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.0025.

Ariadne Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get Ariadne Australia alerts:

Ariadne Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ariadne Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also invests in and develops residential properties, as well as engages in marina management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ariadne Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariadne Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.