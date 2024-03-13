Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

ARTL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 5,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

