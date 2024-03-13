Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $716.0 million-$722.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.8 million. Asana also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.090–0.080 EPS.

Asana Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Asana has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Asana by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Asana by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Asana by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

