Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $168-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.25 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.19) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Asana by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Asana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

