ASB Consultores LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

