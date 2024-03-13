ASB Consultores LLC Sells 739 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXPI opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

