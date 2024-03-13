ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 216.0% in February

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the February 14th total of 76,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ASP Isotopes
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes
In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 18,246 shares of company stock valued at $41,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
About ASP Isotopes
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASP Isotopes
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.