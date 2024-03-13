ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 216.0% in February

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the February 14th total of 76,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

NASDAQ ASPI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 194,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 18,246 shares of company stock valued at $41,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Read More

